Court Tentatively Assesses Provincial Gov. Attended Data Manipulation Demo

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has tentatively assessed that South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo attended a test demonstration of a data manipulation software program by a blogger known as “Druking.”The Seoul High Court revealed the position Tuesday, essentially rejecting arguments by Kim's lawyers that he was not present at the demonstration.The court added that there is a need to hold additional hearings to assess whether the governor colluded with the blogger to rig online opinion metrics.Such opinion rigging is suspected to have benefited the Democratic Party in the run-up to the 2017 presidential election.The court was initially set to issue a verdict for Kim on Monday. It marked the second time the court has put off issuing one. The next hearing on Kim’s case is set to be held March tenth.In April of last year, Kim was released on bail after some two months behind bars. He had been imprisoned after being sentenced to two years in jail for his involvement in efforts to rig online opinions.