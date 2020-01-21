Menu Content

Moon Urges Officials to Prevent Setbacks in Implementing Prosecutorial Reforms

Write: 2020-01-21 15:05:27Update: 2020-01-21 15:19:25

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged officials to prevent setbacks in the implementation of new prosecutorial reforms.

Moon made the call at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, referring to laws on a new agency to probe corruption by high-ranking government officials and adjusting investigative powers between the prosecution and the police.

Moon emphasized objectivity and political neutrality, saying "the devil is in the detail."

In apparent reference to the prosecution and the opposition bloc's objections to the reforms, Moon said it is only logical to realize the democratic fundamentals of institutions of power within a democratic republic.

The president asked the prime minister to ensure there is sufficient communication among the involved agencies, the Justice Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the prosecution, police and the judiciary.

Moon, who last week called for revising laws on policing, said the revisions should proceed along with the prosecutorial reforms to contain abuse of authority through checks and balances.
