US Congressman Supports Seoul's Push to Resume Inter-Korean Projects

The former chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific expressed support for South Korea's push to resume inter-Korean cooperative projects, including individual tours to North Korea.Meeting with members of the Korean American Public Action Committee(KAPAC) on Monday, Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman of California endorsed the individual tours, as well as inter-Korean road and railway projects.As for the U.S. travel ban following the 2017 death of American Otto Warmbier, Sherman said he plans to request Washington to lift the ban to allow Koreans in the U.S. to visit their hometowns in the North or to reunite with their war-separated families.Highlighting the need to address the denuclearization issue through dialogue and diplomacy, the congressman also vowed to seek ways in Congress to formally declare an end to the Korean War and to reach a peace agreement with the North.Sherman's remarks come amid an apparent divide between Seoul and Washington regarding Seoul's resolve to revive inter-Korean initiatives to help facilitate stalled denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.