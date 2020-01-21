Search Under Way in Nepal to Find Missing S. Korean Trekkers, Nepalese Guides

Photo : YONHAP News

Search efforts are under way in the Himalaya trekking route of Annapurna to locate four South Korean and three Nepalese who went missing in an avalanche last Friday.Members of the Nepalese military's special rescue squad began their search operation Tuesday morning after arriving on the site on board a helicopter.While special operators scaled down a rope from a chopper, overland access is still difficult as some 50 officers are on standby to begin their search.Um Hong-gil, a prominent South Korean climber, is also in Nepal to assist with the search, mobilizing drone equipment to inspect the site of the accident from the sky.Kaski district police chief Dan Bahadur Karki said at a press conference on Monday evening that rescue crews have marked two areas where electronic detectors showed signals possibly from the missing people's metal equipment.