South Korea will dispatch troops to the Strait of Hormuz by expanding the operational area of its anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit.The naval destroyer Wang Geon will take over operations from the Gang Gam Chan warship.The rotation will take place at the Port of Muscat in Oman some 400 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.According to military authorities, the Cheonghae Unit had mainly operated in the Gulf of Aden but changed its port of call from the Port of Salalah to the Port of Muscat, which is closer to the Strait of Hormuz, since last July.The Cheonghae Unit's 44-hundred ton destroyer the Wang Geon, the sole Korean vessel being sent to the Strait of Hormuz, is equipped with anti-aircraft, anti-surface and anti-submarine capabilities.