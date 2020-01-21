First Hearing Held in Damage Claim Suit Filed by Ex-POWs Against N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court on Tuesday held its first hearing on a damage claim lawsuit filed by two former South Korean prisoners of war against the North Korean regime and its leader Kim Jong-un.The two POWs, now in their 80s and one of them surnamed Han, lodged the suit in 2016, demanding compensation of 21 million won from the North's government and leader.They argue that they were held captive by the North Korean military during the Korean War but did not get repatriated even after the armistice and were put through forced labor.The court asked the plaintiffs to clarify several issues including evidence of their forced labor in North Korea and to what degree they will hold Kim Jong-un accountable as he was not the leader of the country in the 1950s.The plaintiffs said they will ask other POWs to offer testimony in court to prove their damage, if necessary.They also explained that the National Intelligence Service is not allowing access to documents containing statements about their lives in North Korea, and are considering whether to file a lawsuit requesting information disclosure.Speaking to reporters after the hearing, the plaintiffs said they have already been compensated by the South Korean government and that the purpose of their lawsuit is not money but for the facts to be acknowledged and to restore their honor.