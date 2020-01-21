N. Korea Says It's Dropping Moratorium on Nuclear, Missile Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Tuesday that it will no longer adhere to its moratorium on nuclear and missile tests, blaming the U.S.' failure to meet a year-end deadline for nuclear talks.According to the United Nations and foreign media, Ju Yong-chol, a counselor at North Korea's mission to the UN in Geneva, issued the position during the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament.Ju said that over the past two years, his country had halted nuclear tests and test-firing of intercontinental ballistic missiles in order to build confidence with the United States.He said the U.S., however, responded by conducting dozens of joint military exercises with South Korea and imposing the most "brutal and inhumane" sanctions on the North.The North Korean representative said that his country found no reason to be unilaterally bound any longer by a commitment that the other party fails to honor.He warned that if the U.S. maintains such a "hostile policy," there will never be denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.Ju added that if the U.S. tries to enforce unilateral demands and persists in imposing sanctions, North Korea may be compelled to seek a "new path."