Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Foreign Ministry: Iran Expressed Concern over S. Korea's Unit Dispatch Decision

Write: 2020-01-22 09:02:04Update: 2020-01-22 09:33:51

Foreign Ministry: Iran Expressed Concern over S. Korea's Unit Dispatch Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran has reportedly expressed concern over South Korea's decision to send its anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit to the Strait of Hormuz.

A Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday that Tehran relayed the concern when told about Seoul's decision over the weekend through a diplomatic channel.

The official said that Iran takes the position that it is basically opposed to any foreign troops or vessels coming to the region.

Asked if the Cheonghae Unit dispatch will negatively effect Seoul-Tehran relations, the official said that South Korea needs to protect its nationals and vessels, adding that while Iran has its own positions, South Korea has made the decision in light of its national interests.

South Korea on Tuesday announced that it will dispatch the anti-piracy unit to the Strait of Hormuz, but the unit will operate independently instead of joining a U.S.-led coalition there.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >