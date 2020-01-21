US Flies Nuke-detecting Surveillance Aircraft near Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States reportedly flew a "nuke sniffer" surveillance aircraft near the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday amid concerns of possible provocations by North Korea.According to private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots on Wednesday, a U.S. WC-135W Constant Phoenix took off from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday and flew over the East Sea.The aircraft, which reportedly arrived at the base last week, is commonly referred to as a "nuke sniffer" as it uses external flow-through devices to collect air samples and measures them onboard for radioactivity.The surveillance by the aircraft sparks speculation that unusual nuclear movements by North Korea were possibly detected.A North Korean diplomat said on Tuesday at a UN-backed conference that the country will no longer adhere to its moratorium on nuclear and missile tests, blaming the U.S.' failure to meet a year-end deadline for nuclear talks.