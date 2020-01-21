S. Korea Ranks 23rd in Annual Democracy Survey, N. Korea Remains Last

Photo : YONHAP News

An international survey has ranked South Korea the world’s 23rd most democratic country.The Economist Intelligence Unit affiliated with the Economist, a U.K. weekly, released on Wednesday its Democracy Index for 2019.In the latest annual survey on 167 countries, South Korea received eight points out of ten, two notches lower from the previous year.Classified as a “flawed democracy,” the country once again failed to join a group of “full democracy” nations led by Scandinavian countries, Canada, Australia and Switzerland.Other notable countries with a democratic governance system were also classified as flawed, including the United States, Japan, Israel, Taiwan and the Czech Republic. The U.S. trailed South Korea at 25th.All other Asian countries ranked lower with Japan coming in 24th with seven-point-99 points. Taiwan placed 31st with seven-point-73 points, followed by India and the Philippines, at 51st and 54th, respectively.China was given two-point-26 points and remained categorized as an "authoritarian regime."North Korea again received one-point-08 points to stay at the bottom of the list.