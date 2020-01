Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's men's national football team will play in its ninth straight Olympics.Team Korea, led by coach Kim Hak-bum, defeated Australia 2-0 in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U-23 Championship in Thailand.Kim Dae-won scored an opener in the second half and Lee Dong-gyeong, who had scored a last-minute goal in the quarterfinals against Jordan, added another in the 76th minute.The AFC event doubles as the regional qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the top three finishers will compete in the Summer Games.South Korea guaranteed a top-three finish with Wednesday's win and will play in its ninth consecutive Olympics since 1988 in Seoul.The team will face Saudi Arabia in the final of the AFC U-23 Championship at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Bangkok.