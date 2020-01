Photo : YONHAP News

A women's football qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been moved from China's central city of Wuhan to another location in the country amid concerns of a new coronavirus outbreak.According to international media, the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement on Wednesday that its tournament will be held on the same dates in the eastern city of Nanjing.Reports say Wuhan was supposed to host China, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia for the Group B Asian women's football qualifiers set for February third to ninth.The venue change was reportedly proposed by the Chinese Football Association.Before the change was announced, Taiwan's football association had warned that it would withdraw from the qualifiers if they were held in Wuhan, saying the safety of players is their top priority.