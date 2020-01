Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur scored his eleventh goal of the season on Wednesday, ending a seven-game scoring drought.Son headed in the 79th-minute winner when the score was tied one-one in a match against Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.It was Son's first score since his much-lauded goal against Burnley in the Premier League on December eighth.He had gone scoreless in his past four Premier League matches, one UEFA Champions League match and two FA Cup matches.Wednesday's goal was also his first in 2020.