EU Urges N. Korea to Uphold Moratorium on Nuclear, Missile Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union(EU) has urged North Korea to abide by its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and missile testing and to return to nuclear talks as soon as possible.The EU representation in Geneva said in a statement on Wednesday that a series of ballistic missile tests by the North are in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and impair global efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish lasting peace and security in the region.The EU then urged North Korea to return to talks on denuclearization, calling on the regime to adhere to its moratorium on nuclear and ballistic missile tests and take substantial and reliable measures to build trust.The statement came a day after a North Korean envoy in Geneva said that his country will no longer adhere to its moratorium on nuclear and missile tests, blaming the U.S.' failure to meet a year-end deadline for nuclear talks.The official said that if the U.S. tries to enforce unilateral demands and persists in imposing sanctions, North Korea may be compelled to seek a "new path."