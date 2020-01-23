KCDC: 21 People Released from Quarantine after Testing Negative for China Virus

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said Thursday that 21 people in South Korea have been discharged from quarantine after testing negative for the new strain of coronavirus from China.The country's first and only confirmed patient, a Chinese woman who arrived at Incheon International Airport on Sunday with pneumonia-like symptoms, remains in quarantine in stable condition at a state-designated hospital.She is the only person currently in isolation in South Korea due to the coronavirus.As of noon Thursday there are 580 confirmed cases outside South Korea: 571 in mainland China, four in Thailand, one in Japan, one in Taiwan, one in the United States, one in Macao and one in Hong Kong.The KCDC plans to send an epidemiological investigator to China to help protect the health of South Koreans there and to collect information related to the disease from Chinese health authorities.