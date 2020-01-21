KCDC Urges Public to Attend to Personal Hygiene to Prevent Getting New Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid fears over a global outbreak of a new coronavirus that has plagued China, the government has advised the public to pay particular attention to maintaining personal hygiene.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The new coronavirus from China can spread through coughing and sneezing or by touching an object that came into direct contact with an infected person.Due to this, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) has advised the public to wash their hands often.As just washing with soap can eliminate most of the virus, the agency said people should wash their hands under running water for at least 30 seconds.The KCDC also advises that people cover their nose and mouth with their sleeves instead of their hands when coughing or sneezing. The virus can be transmitted to the surface of an object this way, then infect whoever comes into contact with it if they then touch their eyes, mouth or nose.For the elderly and those with chronic diseases or weakened immune systems, it’s advisable to get a flu vaccination.People who suffer from a fever or coughing within 14 days of entering South Korea from China’s central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, should call the KCDC’s one-three-three-nine call center. The center provides around-the-clock consultations.Those entering South Korea should also thoroughly fill out a health status questionnaire and report to a health official if they suffer from coughing or any other respiratory abnormalities.The virus typically makes people sick with an upper respiratory tract illness similar to the common cold, though some strains are known to be more severe. Symptoms can include coughing, sneezing, fever, runny nose, sore throat and a headache, and typically last for a couple days.The KCDC has strengthened its monitoring of patients and is currently running a 24-hour emergency response system.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.