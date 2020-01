Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reporting on the recent coronavirus outbreak.Its propaganda outlet Arirang-meari on Thursday reported on South Korea's first confirmed case, saying that a foreign female in her 30s has tested positive after displaying a fever at the airport when she arrived on Sunday.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency also said the virus, which first started in China, has spread to neighboring countries and even the United States.The report relayed the facts only without any critical remarks. It also introduced a confirmed case in Japan.Other state media outlets such as Korean Central Television and the ruling party's newspaper Rodong Sinmun are also closely following related developments and informing the public of ways to prevent the virus’ spread.