Political Parties Split over Follow-up Prosecution Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties have shown mixed responses following the reshuffle of over seven hundred senior and junior prosecutors.In a statement on Thursday, ruling Democratic Party spokesperson Lee Hae-sik called the massive personnel relocation that came after a smaller reshuffle of high-ranking prosecutors earlier this month the completion of a lineup for smooth internal reform.Lee assessed that the latest reshuffle also laid out practical groundwork for change from a political prosecution into a normal prosecution.The spokesperson also said that the reshuffle reaffirmed the Moon administration’s personnel policy to reject time-old preference toward particular departments and people and favor hard-working prosecutors with cases directly associated with public livelihood.He also noted the promotion of several women into major positions, saying it will contribute to changing the male-centric culture within the justice ministry and the prosecution.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party spokesperson Kim Hyun-ah argued that the latest reshuffle preferred those loyal to the government. She went on to claim that it opened up the golden age of political prosecutors and that the prosecution is now writing a chapter of disgrace.Calling it a second massacre, she accused the government of demoting all remaining prosecutors who were handling investigations into major allegations against the presidential office and other pro-government figures.Former presidential hopeful and co-founder of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, Ahn Cheol-soo, issued similar criticisms.Ahn said he will support Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl so prosecutors will continue pending investigations into powerful figures and get to the truth.