On the first day of the four-day Lunar New Year holiday, highways have been congested due to travelers bound for their hometowns nationwide.Transportation authorities estimated that around four-million-610-thousand cars would hit the roads this Friday alone, with traffic jams peaking from eleven a.m. to noon before easing in the evening.The state-run Korea Transport Institute expected nearly 32-point-eight million people to migrate during the Lunar New Year period until Monday next week.In a bid to help ease the holiday congestion, the government has temporarily expanded roads into the shoulder and extended hours enforcing bus-only lanes while providing real-time traffic information.