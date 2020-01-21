Holiday Traffic Jam to Peak Past Midday Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy traffic is forecast in both directions on nationwide highways on Saturday, or the second day of the Lunar New Year holiday.With Saturday being the Lunar New Year day, many people are expected to visit ancestral graves.The Korea Expressway Corporation predicts over six million vehicles will be on highways this day, which is the highest number out of the four-day holiday.Congestion on both south and north bound has earnestly begun since 9 a.m. and is forecast to peak between 3 and 4 p.m.The corporation projects that traffic flow southward will let up past midnightas drivers head back to their hometowns. Congestion the opposite way on roads leading back into Seoul is forecast to completely ease after 3 a.m. Sunday.As of 1 p.m. on Saturday according to Seoul Toll Gate, travel time to southern port city Busan is estimated to be seven hours and 40 minutes and for Gwangju five hours and 40 minutes. It will take three hours and 40 minutes to Daejeon in the central region and four hours and 20 minutes to Gangneung on the east coast.