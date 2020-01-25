KCDC to Expand Monitoring of Coronavirus Contamination to All of China

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's disease control agency is expected to expand its monitoring.Under the change, travelers coming in from all regions of China, and not just from Wuhan, will need to submit questionnaire papers on their state of health.Wuhan is the epicenter of the pneumonia-causing disease and an expanded scope of monitoring is designed to better sort out suspected patients from the early stages of airport quarantine.A senior official at the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said they were stepping up efforts to more accurately define the definition of infection cases for improved reporting and management.The latest move comes after Chinese authorities cut off public transportation in Wuhan, practically locking down the city.This has raised the odds of possible coronavirus patients entering Korea from other regions in China.Another KCDC official noted that China has yet to declare the whole country as contaminated by the virus and South Korea is taking a preemptive measure.