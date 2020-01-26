S. Korea Reports Third Confirmed Case of Wuhan Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Sunday reported its third confirmed case of the China coronavirus amid increasing reports of suspected and confirmed cases in China and around the world.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a 54-year-old South Korean who had resided in Wuhan, China and arrived back in South Korea on Monday tested positive for the virus on Sunday.The patient reportedly had symptoms of such as a fever and chills from Wednesday and began to take medicine.The heath agency said that he informed the authorities on Saturday after showing symptoms of a cough and sputum production and has been receiving treatment in isolation at a hospital in Gyeonggi Province.The country earlier reported two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Monday and Friday.Of the 48 cases subjected to tests, 47 people have tested negative and released from isolation and an examination is under way on the other person.