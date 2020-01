Photo : YONHAP News

Nine more wild boars found near the border with North Korea have been confirmed to be infected with African swine fever(ASF), bringing the number of ASF cases in South Korea to 115.The National Institute of Environmental Research on Monday confirmed the detection of the virus in eight dead pigs and one captured alive in the border regions of Yeoncheon and Paju.The authorities said the eight dead pigs were found inside the 200-kilometer-long fences set up to contain the movement of wild boars in the area.There is at present no vaccine or known cure for ASF.Though the disease is not harmful to humans, the fatality rate is close to 100 percent for pigs.