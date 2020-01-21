S. Korea's Health Authorities to Tighten Quarantine Rules Amid Concerns Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities in South Korea will tighten quarantine rules amid mounting concerns over the spread of the new strain of coronavirus throughout the world.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Sunday that all of China will be classified as a "coronavirus-risk area," with travelers arriving from the country required to fill out a detailed health questionnaire.Starting Tuesday, all travelers from China, not just from the central city of Wuhan where the outbreak started, will have to follow the procedure.Those who show signs of fever or respiratory symptoms will be tested and could immediately be placed in quarantine upon the decision of health officials.In addition, lists of airline passengers arriving from China will be sent to all medical facilities.The South Korean government, meanwhile, is also looking to evacuate some 500 South Koreans in and around Wuhan on a chartered plane, after the Foreign Ministry raised the travel advisory level for the region to "red alert."