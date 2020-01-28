S. Korea to Send Chartered Flight to Evacuate Citizens from Wuhan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will send a chartered flight to the Chinese city of Wuhan as early as Thursday to bring South Korean nationals home from the epicenter of a new coronavirus.The South Korean Consulate General in Wuhan posted a notice on its website on Monday that it will take applications for the flight by e-mail until 11:55 p.m.The consulate general said the government is pushing to send the flight Thursday or Friday, though the schedule will be fixed later following consultation with China.It added that the final list of passengers will be posted on its homepage on Tuesday.The consulate general, however, said that in line with Chinese government policy, Chinese nationals cannot take the flight, even if they are family members of South Koreans.It added that people who have symptoms of the virus also cannot take the flight and will be placed under quarantine in Wuhan by the Chinese government.