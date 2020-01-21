Top Office Denies Report on US' Opposition to Resuming Geumgang Tours

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has denied a Japanese media report that the United States voiced opposition to South Korea's pursuit of resuming tours to Mount Geumgang in North Korea.A senior official at the top office told reporters on Monday that the report was "groundless," quoting Seoul's top security adviser Chung Eui-yong.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily on Monday cited a source as saying that Chung asked the U.S. to approve the resumption of Geumgang tours and the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex when he met his U.S. counterpart Robert O’Brien in Washington on January 7.However, O'Brien reportedly voiced opposition, saying it requires caution to seek inter-Korean projects in disregard of United Nations sanctions against the North.The Japanese report also said that Chung paid a visit to U.S. President Donald Trump a day after the meeting with O'Brien, and relayed President Moon Jae-in's message seeking the understanding of the U.S. regarding inter-Korean cooperation projects. Trump reportedly gave no response.The presidential official, however, said that Chung has denied the report.