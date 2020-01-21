Top Office Denies Report on US' Opposition to Resuming Geumgang Tours

The presidential office has denied a Japanese media report that the United States voiced opposition to South Korea's pursuit of resuming tours to Mount Geumgang in North Korea.
A senior official at the top office told reporters on Monday that the report was "groundless," quoting Seoul's top security adviser Chung Eui-yong.
Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily on Monday cited a source as saying that Chung asked the U.S. to approve the resumption of Geumgang tours and the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex when he met his U.S. counterpart Robert O’Brien in Washington on January 7.
However, O'Brien reportedly voiced opposition, saying it requires caution to seek inter-Korean projects in disregard of United Nations sanctions against the North.
The Japanese report also said that Chung paid a visit to U.S. President Donald Trump a day after the meeting with O'Brien, and relayed President Moon Jae-in's message seeking the understanding of the U.S. regarding inter-Korean cooperation projects. Trump reportedly gave no response.
The presidential official, however, said that Chung has denied the report.