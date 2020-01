Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) has reportedly revised its global risk assessment on a new coronavirus to "high" from "moderate."According to AFP on Monday, the UN agency said in a situation report late Sunday that the risk was "very high in China, high at the regional level and high at the global level."The WHO explained in a footnote that it had stated "incorrectly" in its previous reports on Thursday, Friday and Saturday that the global level was "moderate." It added that the mistake had been a simple "error in the wording."The agency last week stopped short of declaring the outbreak of a global emergency.Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has left for Beijing for discussions with Chinese officials.