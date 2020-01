Photo : YONHAP News

There are no additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus outside of the four previously reported in South Korea, with 15 suspected patients awaiting test results in quarantine.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Tuesday that out of 112 suspected patients, 97 have been discharged after testing negative for the virus.Outside of South Korea, there are two-thousand-801 confirmed cases, two-thousand-744 of them in China, with a death toll of 80.There are eight confirmed cases in Thailand and Hong Kong, respectively, six in Macao, five in Taiwan, four in Singapore, Japan and Malaysia, respectively, two in Vietnam, and one in Nepal and Cambodia, respectively.Elsewhere around the world, there are five confirmed cases in the United States, one in Canada, three in France and five in Australia.