Direct Investigation Units Reduced as Part of Prosecutorial Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's state prosecution has been reorganized to reduce the number of direct investigation units as part of the Moon Jae-in administration's prosecutorial reforms.Direct investigation units can open investigations on their own initiative.A total of 13 direct investigation departments were switched to criminal investigation and trial departments on Tuesday.At the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, two anti-corruption departments were switched, while units handling tax crimes and high-technology crimes were transferred to other regional offices.Instead, four criminal investigation units and two trial units were added and an economic crimes investigation department was established.A number of the agency's public investigation departments were also switched, only leaving eight, including two at the Seoul central office.While the new departments are supposed to take over cases handled by their predecessors, district office heads may decide on the allocation of some cases.