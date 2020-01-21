'S. Korean Consumers to Consider Cost-Effectiveness of Necessities, Spend More Decisively on High-Priced Items'

Consumers in South Korea are expected to consider cost-effectiveness the most for food products and daily necessities, while being more decisive when it comes to spending on high-priced products, such as luxury goods and home appliances.In a survey of one-thousand-915 visitors to its online shopping platform Auction between January ninth and 16, Ebay Korea found 26 percent of respondents cited daily necessities as products for which they prioritize low prices when purchasing them.Food products came next with 20 percent of respondents, followed by 18 percent citing fashion and beauty products, and 12 percent citing digital devices and appliances.On the other hand, 23 percent of respondents said they search for products that they like regardless of the price when shopping for fashion and beauty products, as well as digital devices and appliances.Thirteen percent cited food products, followed by 12 percent with furniture and interior goods.Food products and daily necessities, meanwhile, topped the list of products survey participants expected to spend the most money on this year, with 22 percent citing foodstuffs and 20 percent citing necessities.