Economy

Write: 2020-01-28 13:06:42Update: 2020-01-28 14:19:37

US Markets Nosedive Amid Mounting Fears Over New Coronavirus

Reflecting investor anxiety amid mounting fears over the swift spread of the new coronavirus that originated in China, U.S. markets nosedived on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 453-point-nine points, or one-point-six percent, to end the day's trading at 28-thousand-535-point-eight points.

The Standard and Poor's 500 slid 51-point-eight points or one-point-six percent to close at three-thousand-243-point-six points, while Nasdaq lost 175-point-six points or one-point-nine percent to end the session at nine-thousand-139-point-three points.

The benchmark ten-year U.S. Treasury yield, which moves inversely to price, plunged to one-point-six percent, its lowest level in more than three months.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down one-point-nine percent, while international benchmark Brent crude fell two-point-five percent.

Gold, a safe haven for investors in times of turmoil, was up point-four percent.
