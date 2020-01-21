Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

New Book: Trump Said USFK Does Not Make Americans Safer

Write: 2020-01-28 14:13:28Update: 2020-01-28 14:40:29

New Book: Trump Said USFK Does Not Make Americans Safer

Photo : KBS News

A newly published book claims that U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. forces stationed in South Korea do not make Americans any safer and thus South Korea must pay more for their upkeep. 

In their book “A Very Stable Genius,” Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig said Trump made the statement during a briefing back in July 2017. In that briefing, the book claims Trump said that neither U.S. forces in Korea nor a U.S. missile defense system deployed in South Korea make Americans safer.  

Also according to the book, released last Tuesday, Trump claimed that Seoul must pay ten billion dollars for the U.S. missile defense system deployed in the country.  

The book added that Trump has described the notion of the U.S. paying the costs of stationing troops in certain countries as “crazy” or “stupid.”  

On North Korea, the book claimed that Trump had said confidently that he can easily eliminate the North’s nuclear threat on the Korean Peninsula through negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >