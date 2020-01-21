Pres. Moon Inspects Nat'l Medical Center Amid Coronavirus Scare

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday visited the National Medical Center amid fears over the spread of a new coronavirus strain that has killed more than 100 in China.Moon’s visit came as the government decided to shift the function of the medical institute to treating a male patient diagnosed with the virus. The patient is the second confirmed case in the nation.The president inspected examination rooms, negative pressure ambulances and advanced medical posts that provide mobile x-ray systems.In particular, Moon also inspected the negative pressure isolation room where the coronavirus patient is being treated.During Tuesday’s visit, Moon was briefed on current response measures in place from the medical center’s top staff.He stressed the need to implement preemptive steps promptly and strongly to a point where the public may think the government is being excessive. The president emphasized efforts toward blocking secondary infection by fully investigating all people who entered the country from Wuhan without any particular symptoms and to quarantine people who have been confirmed to suffer from symptoms.