Ministry, Biz Groups Discuss Outbreak Response Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that it discussed corporate response measures to the coronavirus outbreak with five business organizations and other related agencies.The meeting was attended by some 20 officials representing the five groups as well as the Korea International Trade Association, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and the Korea Industrial Complex Corporation.Participants discussed the current conditions related to the outbreak, future responses and also measures implemented by companies and organizations such as having overseas diplomats return home and banning business trips to the Chinese city of Wuhan.Industry representatives asked for government support on various fronts including swift information relay and grievances in exports and business suspensions.The ministry will activate an emergency system to assist exporting firms that are suffering losses and also draft overall corporate support measures in the case the outbreak is prolonged.