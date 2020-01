Photo : KBS

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force has indicated that the Korean Dokdo islets are Japanese territory in a recently unveiled promotional video.The video uploaded on YouTube on January first is titled "The evolution of the Ground Self-Defense Force into new dimensions."It introduces Japan as a nation consisting of 68-hundred islands while emphasizing the importance of national defense.A map that appears on screen during the introduction shows Dokdo as belonging to Japan.The verbal narration or subtitles do not directly mention Dokdo but the map labeling is feared to spread the view that violates Korea's territorial sovereignty.The Tokyo government laid claim to Dokdo in its annual defense whitepaper for the 15th straight year up until 2019.