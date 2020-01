Photo : KBS News

Hyundai Motor Group plans to deliver 15 million yuan, or two-point-53 billion won worth of humanitarian aid to China to help the country contain the spread of the new coronavirus.The business group that owns South Korea’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors announced the planned donation on Tuesday, including five million yuan worth of medical equipment to the municipal government of Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the disease.The other 10 million yuan will be spent to augment medical facilities and personnel in China.The money will be funded jointly by the group and its Chinese business units and affiliates.