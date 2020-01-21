LKP to Take Legal Measures against Senior Prosecutor for Refusing Top Prosecutor's Orders

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) plans to file a criminal accusation against a senior prosecutor for refusing orders from Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl to indict a presidential official accused of helping former Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s alleged irregularities.A task force created by the conservative party to deal with the matter held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to make the move against Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office chief Lee Sung-yoon on Wednesday.The party argues that Lee’s refusal over an ordered indictment against Choi Kang-wook amounts to dereliction of duty.The LKP also raised suspicion that Lee had telephone talks with an outsider a day prior to Choi’s indictment and leaked related information in the process, adding it will also ask the prosecution to look into the possibility that he breached the rules regarding classified information.The party also decided to propose a special bill that calls for an independent counsel investigation into related allegations as well as recent reshuffle of prosecutors by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Thursday.Choi, a presidential secretary for public office discipline, has faced allegations that he issued a false certificate to former Justice Minister Cho’s son to shore up his extracurricular credentials.Opponents claim that Prosecutor Lee refused the prosecutor-general’s orders to indict him because of his close relationship with President Moon Jae-in. The presidential official Choi was indicted last Thursday by another senior prosecutor.