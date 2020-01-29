Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China Discuss Response to Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and China on Tuesday discussed ways to cooperate in dealing with a new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading in China and around the world.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had a telephone call late Tuesday to discuss ways to protect Korean nationals in China against the outbreak.During the talks, Kang reportedly asked for the Chinese government's assistance with the plan to evacuate South Koreans from the central Chinese city of Wuhan.South Korea is planning to send four chartered flights to the city from Thursday to Friday to bring home some 700 South Koreans.Kang also pledged Seoul's active cooperation and provision of relief supplies to help China combat the virus.Expressing gratitude for Seoul's support, Wang said that Beijing will closely cooperate in the protection of South Koreans in China, as well as maintain close communication and cooperation with the South Korean government in dealing with the virus.