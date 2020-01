Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment improved in January amid outlooks that the country's economic condition will improve.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) came to 104-point-two for the month, up three-point-seven points from the previous month.A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists, while a reading below the benchmark means the opposite.A BOK official attributed the rise to a partial trade deal between the United States and China and improvement in households' sentiment on economic conditions.The official, however, said the outbreak of a new coronavirus was not reflected in the latest survey, adding that if the spread of the virus continues, it will have a negative effect on the index for next month.