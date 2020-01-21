S. Korea's Nuke Envoy to Visit Europe on N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy will visit Belgium and Germany this week for talks with senior European officials on Korean Peninsula issues.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon will visit Belgium on Wednesday and Thursday.During his stay in Brussels, Lee will visit EU headquarters to meet with members of the EU Political and Security Committee. He plans to hold talks with Helga Schmid, the secretary general of the European External Action Service.Lee will exchange opinions with the officials on the Korean Peninsula situation and Seoul's North Korea policy.From Thursday to Saturday, he will visit Berlin for talks with Niels Annen, minister of state at Germany's Federal Foreign Office, and other officials.They are expected to discuss cooperation between the two nations in efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.