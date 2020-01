Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry has issued a travel alert for all of China, including Hong Kong and Macau, amid growing concerns about the spread of a new coronavirus.The ministry on Tuesday issued the Level Two "orange" alert for the entire county, while maintaining the Level Three "red" alert for Hubei Province, where the disease's epicenter Wuhan is located. A red alert, the second highest in the country's four-tier travel alert system, recommends Korean nationals leave the region.The ministry advised all South Koreans staying in China to take extra care of their health and safety and those planning to visit the country to reconsider their trips.The ministry added that it will continue monitoring the spread of the virus in China and review the possible need to adjust the travel alert.