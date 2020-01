Photo : YONHAP News

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has surpassed that of the 2003 SARS outbreak.China's National Health Commission said as of the early hours of Wednesday, five-thousand-974 confirmed cases in 31 provinces have been reported, with the death toll standing at 132.An additional one-thousand-459 cases and 26 deaths were reported from the previous day.The latest virus is spreading faster than SARS, which infected five-thousand-300 people and caused 336 deaths in China.One-thousand-239 out of five-thousand-974 patients in the country are in serious condition, with 103 discharged after a full recovery.Another nine-thousand-239 are suspected patients and 59-thousand-990 are being monitored for coming into contact with confirmed patients.