Photo : YONHAP News

No additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in South Korea.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases remains at four. The latest number of suspected patients will be announced later in the day.As of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, there were 112 suspected patients in quarantine, of which 97 were later discharged after testing negative for the virus and 15 were awaiting test results.The four confirmed patients are under treatment in isolation at state-designated hospitals.The first two patients were either quarantined or monitored after showing pneumonia-like symptoms upon arrival from the central Chinese city of Wuhan. However, the third and fourth patients, initially showing no symptoms, were sequestered days after arrival.