Ahn Cheol-soo Leaves Bareunmirae Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential hopeful Ahn Cheol-soo has left the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) which he co-founded.In a news conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Ahn said that with great sorrow, he would be leaving the party.Ahn said that he gave up his dream to rebuild the BP after a news conference on Tuesday by party chairman Sohn Hak-kyu, adding that he concluded it is not possible.On Monday, Ahn met with Sohn and proposed that the party shift its system to an emergency committee with him heading it in a bid to rebuild. Sohn, however, rejected Ahn’s offer during the press conference, arguing that it felt more like the dismissal of an employee by the CEO of a company.The BP is now virtually in collapse with party co-founder Yoo Seong-min first leaving and now Ahn no longer a member.Ahn is likely to launch efforts to create his own party.