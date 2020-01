Photo : KBS News

Former Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok says he will appear before prosecutors for questioning on Thursday regarding the presidential office's alleged meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral race.On his Facebook page on Wednesday, Im said he has decided to reveal all the details of the latest case.He denounced Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and some prosecutors for unreasonably pushing forward the case, saying Yoon is pursuing it for political purposes.Im said he believes the latest case constitutes abuse of prosecutorial authority by Yoon, adding that there is no objectivity or fairness in his handling of it.Citing that the prosecution has summoned more than 20 staff members of the top office for questioning, Im said he and the public will observe what the prosecution finds.