USFK Gives 60-Day Notice of Potential Furlough to S. Korean Employees Amid Cost-Sharing Impasse

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) has begun sending a 60-day notice of potential furlough to its nearly nine-thousand South Korean employees, in an apparent move to further pressure Seoul to pay more for stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula.In a press release on Wednesday, USFK said due to the lapse of the 2019 Special Measures Agreement(SMA) and the continued absence of a subsequent deal, it began notifying South Korean employees that a furlough could start effective April first.USFK said the 60-day notice falls in line with U.S. law, and that it provided the employees with a six-month notice last October.The U.S. military said it will host town hall meetings for the South Korean workers through Thursday to remain "open and transparent" and to provide related information.Seoul and Washington have yet to iron out differences in their cost-sharing negotiations. Their previous SMA expired on December 31.While Seoul argues its contribution should be set within the framework of the decades-old agreement, which covers the salaries of Korean workers, Washington is demanding an expansion. This would include expenditures related to the allies' joint military exercises, additional pay for U.S. troops and support for their families.The allies are expected to hold another round of SMA talks in Seoul in February.