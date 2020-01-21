Democrats in House Armed Services Committee Concerned over US Demand over Defense Costs

Photo : YONHAP News

Some Democrats in the U.S. House Armed Services Committee have expressed concern over Washington repeatedly urging South Korea to pay more in costs for the upkeep of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.During a committee hearing attended by Under Secretary of Defense John Rood on Tuesday, the committee’s chairman, Adam Smith, said the U.S.’ demand to increase South Korea’s share by five times to five billion dollars is worrisome as it could undermine relations with South Korea.Congressman Andy Kim said the U.S.’ goal is to strengthen its alliance with South Korea, emphasizing fair negotiations for both countries and mutual respect between the allies.Congressman Ruben Gallego said he is concerned that the negotiations are focused only on the upkeep of U.S. Forces Korea instead of the value of the alliance.Meanwhile, Congressman Austin Scott, who is a Republican, said he believes it’s reasonable for Washington to urge Seoul to pay more of the defense costs related to the presence of U.S. troops on the peninsula.