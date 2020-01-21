S. Korea Provides Assistance to Bushfire-Ravaged Australia

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As Australians have been battling massive wildfires for over four months now, the South Korean government has extended a helping hand through humanitarian aid. Seoul also dispatched a government delegation to the country to help in its restoration efforts.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report:Since the outbreak in early September, bushfires in Australia have left over 30 people and one billion animals dead. Thousands of homes and millions of acres of land have also been ravaged by the catastrophic blazes.South Korea is now joining other nations in assisting the fire-damaged country. While planning to send one million dollars in humanitarian aid to Australia, it also sent a delegation to help in recovery efforts.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the government will offer the aid through the Australian Red Cross to help the victims of the fires.Dispatched Tuesday, the South Korean delegation will provide assistance. They consist of officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and defense and the forest service and will discuss ways to cooperate in Australia's restoration.In addition, the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) plans to provide satellite-based real-time information related to the fires to Australia.Under the measures taken at the request of the Australian state weather agency, starting on Friday the KMA will take nine different satellite images of the Australian wildfires every two minutes, then send them to Australia.The provision service is based on a bilateral agreement on cooperation between the two agencies and will utilize Korea’s Chollian-2A geostationary satellite that was launched in December 2018.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.