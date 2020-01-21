US Lawmakers Introduce Bill on Federal Health Care for Korean American Veterans

Photo : YONHAP News

Two U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that seeks to provide federal health care to Korean Americans who served in the Vietnam War.The office of Democratic Congresswoman Grace Meng said on Tuesday that Meng and fellow Congressman Gilbert Cisneros, Jr. introduced the Korean American Vietnam Allies Long Overdue for Relief(VALOR) Act.The bill, if passed, would entitle some three-thousand Korean American veterans, who fought in the war under the South Korean flag before becoming naturalized U.S. citizens, access to health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs.Currently, only naturalized U.S. citizens from European allied nations who fought during World War One and World War Two are eligible for such care.In a statement, Meng said Korean American soldiers fought alongside U.S. troops to defend democracy and freedom during the Vietnam War. As such, they deserve access to the same healthcare benefits as servicemembers of other U.S allies.Many of the Korean American veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, total disability and the effects of the toxic defoliant Agent Orange.