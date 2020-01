Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Health Ministry announced its plans to bring back Korean nationals from Wuhan, China, including those exhibiting suspicious symptoms.Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo said Wednesday that chartered planes will carry Korean students and overseas citizens back to Seoul, including those who have yet to be diagnosed but are showing pneumonia-like symptoms.Equipped with the latest air ventilators, the planes will accommodate the passengers on two separate floors to prevent the spread of the virus.An official of the ministry noted that evacuating suspected patients out of Wuhan requires approval from Chinese authorities, adding discussions are underway to iron out some differences.